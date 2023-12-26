Merchant Navy Ship Attack: ‘Will Catch Attackers Even From Depths Of Seas’, Vows Rajnath Singh

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said four destroyers have been deployed to counter piracy and drone attacks on merchant ships.

Rajnath Singh was speaking after the commissioning of the stealth-guided missile destroyer INS Imphal. (ANI)

Rajnath Singh Statement: Reacting to the drone strike on a merchant ship in the Arabian Sea on Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the Indian government has taken serious cognizance of the attack on merchant navy ships MV Chem Pluto and MV Sai Baba. The government will take strict action against those behind the attacks by finding them even from the “depths of seas”.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Nowadays the turbulence in the sea has increased a bit. India’s growing economic and strategic power has filled some forces with jealousy and hatred. The Government of India has taken the recent drone attack on ‘MV Chem Pluto’ in the Arabian Sea and the attack on ‘MV Sai Baba’ in the Red Sea a few days ago very seriously. Indian Navy has increased surveillance of the sea. Whoever has carried out this attack, we will find them even from the seabed and strict action will be taken against them.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was speaking after the commissioning of the stealth-guided missile destroyer INS Imphal. He said India has intensified patrolling of the seas after the recent attacks.

“The Indian government has taken the drone attack on MV Chem Pluto and attack on MV Saibaba in the Red Sea seriously. We will find those who executed the recent attacks on merchant navy ships even from the depths of the seas and take strict action against them,” said the Defence Minister.

MV Chem Pluto with 21 Indian crew members, was struck by a drone about 217 nautical miles from Porbandar on Saturday following which both the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) deployed several vessels to provide assistance and security to the ship.

A Gabon-flagged commercial crude oil tanker with 25 Indian crew members reportedly came under a drone attack in the Southern Red Sea. However, Indian officials later clarified that the commercial oil tanker was not an Indian-flagged vessel.

Meanwhile, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said four destroyers have been deployed to counter piracy and drone attacks on merchant ships.

He said P-8I aircraft, Dorniers, Sea Guardians, helicopters, and Coast Guard ships have been deployed jointly to counter the threats of piracy and drone attacks.

A merchant ship in the Arabian Sea was attacked on Saturday by a drone causing an explosion and fire. No casualties were reported.

The vessel carrying crude oil was going towards Mangaluru from a port in Saudi Arabia. Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Vikram, which was patrolling the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, was directed towards the merchant ship.

(With PTI inputs)

