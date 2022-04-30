India Heatwave Latest Update: As the heatwave aggravated, mercury has crossed 46 degree Celsius mark in many parts of the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the current heatwave spell will continue over northwest and central India till May 2 and over east India till April 30. However, the IMD said above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of west-central and northwest India along with the northern parts of northeast India.Also Read - Delhi-NCR Weather ALERT: Must Take Precautions If You Are Stepping Out of Home

In the meantime, an ‘orange alert’ has been issued for Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra for Saturday. Also Read - Explained | What's Heatwave And How Can You Protect Yourself From a Heatstroke?

On Friday, Delhi’s Sports Complex observatory had recorded a maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius, while Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius for the second day. Notably, it is the highest maximum temperature for a day in April in 12 years in Delhi. The national capital had on April 18, 2010, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius. Also Read - West Bengal: Teachers’ Association Urges CM Mamata Banerjee To Reconsider 45-Day Summer Vacation Order Amid Heatwave

The average maximum temperature over Northwest & Central India in April 2022 is the highest with 35.90 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius respectively in the last 122 years: Dr. M Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, IMD pic.twitter.com/TXFLBZtTKn — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2022

The torrid heatwave has sent the mercury soaring across large parts of the country with Banda in east Uttar Pradesh logging a record high of 47.4 degrees Celsius for April, besides many other places also registering all-time high temperatures for the month.

As per a report by news agency PTI, Allahabad, Jhansi and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh recorded all-time high temperatures for April at 46.8 degrees Celsius, 46.2 degrees Celsius and 45.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

On the other hand, Gurugram in Haryana and Satna in Madhya Pradesh recorded their respective all-time highs for the month at 45.9 degrees Celsius and 45.3 degrees Celsius.

Among other places in the country, Rajasthan’s Ganganagar recorded 46.4 degrees Celsius, Madhya Pradesh’s Nowgong 46.2 degrees Celsius and Maharashtra’s Chandrapur 46.4 degrees Celsius.

Adding to the crisis, India’s peak power demand also reached an all-time high of 204.65 GW on Thursday.

The IMD said the heatwave is expected to go down from Monday under the influence of a western disturbance, which is likely to affect northwest India from the night of May 1.

The IMD said Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana are likely to witness light rainfall and thunderstorm between May 2 and May 4.

The IMD also added that the intense heat could lead to “moderate” health concerns for the vulnerable sections such as infants, the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

Several parts of the country have been recording higher than normal temperatures since the last week of March, with weather experts attributing it to the absence of periodic light rainfall and thundershowers, typical for this time of the year, due to the lack of active western disturbances.