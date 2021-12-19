New Delhi: With the mercury dropping to 4.6 degrees Celsius in the national capital’s Safdarjung area on Sunday morning, Delhi recorded the season’s coldest day this year. Besides that, Rajasthan’s Churu recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the country at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Sikar at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius and Amritsar in Punjab at minus 0.5 degrees Celsius.Also Read - North India Shivers Amid Cold Wave: IMD Says Condition Likely to Persist in These States Till Dec 21 | Details Here

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) severe cold wave conditions will prevail in several north Indian states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and union territories Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir for the next two days. A "severe" cold wave is when the minimum temperature drops to two degrees Celsius or the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave, dense fog conditions to prevail in these places

IMD in its bulletin states such as Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and union territory Delhi will be reporting a big drop in mercury in the coming days.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely to continue prevailing over a few pockets of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh on December 20 and 21, while cold wave conditions at isolated pockets in theses states to prevail on December 22 and very likely to abate thereafter.

Cold Wave conditions are also very likely to prevail in a few pockets over Jammu, Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on December 20, and isolated pockets on December 21, and very likely to abate thereafter.

The weather agency also predicted dense fog in the morning hours in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand during next 2 days and over Punjab and Haryana on December 23 and 24.

According to IMD, “very dense” fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, “dense” is 51 and 200 meters, “moderate” is 201 and 500 meters, and “shallow” is 501 and 1,000 metres.

IMD said ground frost conditions is also expected in the morning hours in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and foothills of Himalayas during next 2 days

Cold and dry northwesterly winds, gusting up to 15 kmph, are likely to continue over the plains of northwest India till Tuesday, “enhancing the adverse impact of cold wave and cold day conditions”, the weather office said.

As per IMD, dry northwesterly winds of about 10-15 kmph and markedly below normal maximum temperatures are prevailing over Punjab, Haryana, and north Rajasthan for the past three days, causing the adverse impact of cold wave conditions. “The dry northwesterly winds are likely to continue to prevail over plains of Northwest India till December 21,” IMD said in a tweet.