Jammu: A 76-year-old record of maximum temperature rise in Jammu for the month of March was broken on Sunday after the mercury touched 37.3 degrees Celsius. It was on 31 March, 1945, when the previous highest day temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius was recorded.

"At 37.3°C, Jammu broke the all-time maximum temperature record of 37.2°C recorded earlier on 31.3.1945 ( 76 years ago)," a meteorological department official said. "From last 3-4 days, the weather remained mainly fair and clear in J&K due to absence of any low-pressure system or any localized weather system," he said, adding, "Dry and hot weather is likely to prevail for next few days as well."

According to the meteorological department, the maximum temperature in Jammu is 8.4 degrees above normal during this part of the season. The Meteorological department also recorded a normal night temperature at 16.9 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Srinagar, the wummer capital of J&K recorded maximum of 25.0°C while Qazigund recorded 26.5°C, Pahalgam 22.3°C, Kokernag 24.6°C, Kupwara 26.0°C and Gulmarg 15.0°C.

Earlier Srinagar recorded a low of 7.2°C against 5.9°C on the last. The temperature was 1.1°C above normal for Srinagar during this time of the year. Qazigund recorded a low of 4.0°C against 4.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was below normal by 0.7°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 6.9°C against 6.1°C the previous night. It was 2.2°C more than normal during this time of the season, the official said.