Home

News

India

‘Mere Pyare Parivarjano’: PM Modi Uses New Term Instead Of ‘Bhaiyo’ Or ‘Behno’ During Address to Nation at Red Fort

‘Mere Pyare Parivarjano’: PM Modi Uses New Term Instead Of ‘Bhaiyo’ Or ‘Behno’ During Address to Nation at Red Fort

Continuing with his tradition from 2014, PM Modi donned a multicolour Rajasthani bandhani print turban with an off-white kurta and churidar for the Independence Day celebrations.

PM Modi called on the people to get rid of corruption, nepotism and appeasement.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at Red Fort as the nation marked its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday. During his address to the nation, PM Modi used the new term ‘Mere Pyare Parivarjano’ several times instead of his usual way of addressing citizens as ‘Bhaiyo’ or ‘Behno’.

Trending Now

Moreover, for his 10th Independence Day address from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort, PM Modi carried forward a custom — of wearing colourful turbans — that has become his style statement on this day.

Continuing with his tradition from 2014, PM Modi donned a multicolour Rajasthani bandhani print turban with an off-white kurta and churidar for the Independence Day celebrations.

PM Modi Hints at Winning Lok Sabha Elections 2024

He also hinted at winning 2024 Lok Sabha elections and asserted that he will return to power in 2024 and will detail the country’s achievements.

“The next five years are for unprecedented development. The biggest golden moment to realise the dream of 2047 is the next five years. The next time, on August 15, I will present before you the achievements and developments of the country from this Red Fort,” PM Modi said.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "In 2019, on the basis of performance, you blessed me once again…The next five years are for unprecedented development. The biggest golden moment to realise the dream of 2047 is the coming five years. The next time, on 15th August, from this Red… pic.twitter.com/PtwL73Sahg — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023

PM Modi Concludes Speech With A Poem

He also recited a poem to exhort people to fulfil the 2047 aim he set for them to make the country developed by the time 100 years of freedom are celebrated.

“Chalta chalata kaal chakra, Amrit kaal ka bhaal chakra, sabke sapne apne sapne, panpe sapne saare, dheer chale veer chale, chale yuva humare, neeti sahi reeti naayi, gati sahi raah nayi, chuno chunauti seena taan, jag mein badhao desh ka naam,” he recited the poem.

In the conclusion of his speech, PM Modi said, “It should be our resolve that when the tricolour is hoisted in 2047 it is of developed India.”

The prime minister in his address referred to the people of India as “my family members” (parivaarjan) from his previous “my fellow citizens”. (deshvasiyon).

Get Rid of Corruption, Nepotism, Appeasement

He called on the people to get rid of corruption, nepotism and appeasement, and said that corruption and appeasement politics have damaged the country and noted that political parties who believe in dynastic politics have one mantra – “party of the family, by the family and for the family”.

“I firmly believe that when the country will celebrate 100 years of freedom in 2047, the country would be a developed India. I say this on the basis of the capability of my country and available resources. But the need of the hour is to fight three evils – corruption, dynasty and appeasement,” he added.

Balloons in the colours of the Tiranga were released at the Red Fort in the national capital after the conclusion of PM’s speech. After his address, PM Modi interacted with cadets of the NCC.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will usher the country into the ‘Amrit Kaal’ (golden era).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES