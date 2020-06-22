New Delhi: Launching a scathing counter-attack on Manmohan Singh for his remarks on Ladakh standoff, BJP president JP Nadda on Monday said the former prime minister’s comments on Ladakh merely a wordplay and the conduct of top Congress leaders will not make any Indian believe such statements. Also Read - Galwan Clash: 'Disinformation No Substitute For Diplomacy', Former PM Manmohan Singh to Modi Govt

Reacting sharply to Manmohan Singh’s remarks, Nadda said this is same Congress that always demoralises the armed forces. Also Read - Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Who Was Admitted at AIIMS, Discharged

“One wishes Dr Manmohan Singh was as worried when he abjectly ‘surrendered’ hundreds of sq km of India’s land to China during his tenure,” Nadda said.

Nadda went on to say that the senior Congress leader and his party should stop “insulting” the forces repeatedly and questioning their valour.

“They did this post the air strikes and surgical strikes,” Nadda said and asked the Congress to understand the true meaning of national unity, especially in such times.

“Dr Manmohan Singh belongs to the same party which: Helplessly surrendered over 43,000 KM of Indian territory to the Chinese! During the UPA years, India saw abject strategic and territorial surrender without a fight. Time and again belittles our forces,” Nadda said.

The statement from the BJP came after Manmohan Singh in his first remarks on the Ladakh face-off said PM Modi must be mindful of the implications of his words and cannot allow China to use them as a vindication of its position.

Noting that disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership, Singh called upon the prime minister to ensure justice for soldiers who died defending India’s territorial integrity.

“India fully trusts and supports PM Narendra Modi. 130 crore Indians have seen his administrative experience in some of the most testing times, particularly how he has always put the well-being of the nation over and above everything else,” Nadda said.