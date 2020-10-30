IRCTC Latest News: Giving priority to the security of women passengers in trains, the Indian Railways on Thursday launched ‘Meri Saheli’ initiative. Also Read - Good News For Commuters as Railways Plans to Convert 181 Passenger Trains to Express Ones

The Railways said that the initiative is taken by the Railways Protection Force and with this initiative, a team of young women RPF personnel will interact with women passengers, especially those travelling alone, at the originating station. Also Read - Chhath Puja 2020: Railways Plans to Run 46 Special Trains For Festival | Check Complete List Here

These women passengers will then be briefed about all precautions to be taken during the journey and told to dial 182 in case they face or see any problem in the coach. Also Read - Lalitpur to Bhopal Non-Stop: Train Runs For More Than 200 Kms to Rescue 3-year-old Girl, Kidnapper Found to be Minor's Father

As per updates, the RPF team collects only the seat numbers of the ladies and conveys them to stoppages en-route.

“The platform duty RPF personnel at the stopping stations en-route keep unobtrusive watch over the coaches concerned and berths and if need arises, interact with the women passengers,” the statement added.

RPF/RPSF escort onboard also covers all the coaches/identified berths during its duty period.

“RPF teams at the destination collect the feedback from the identified lady passengers. The feedback is then analysed and corrective action, if any, is taken. If some distress call comes from a train covered under the ‘Meri Saheli’ initiative, the disposal of the call is monitored at the level of senior officers,” the statement said.

The Railways also stated that the ‘Meri Saheli’ initiative was started as a pilot project in the South Eastern Railway in September 2020 and after getting positive response from women passengers, it was extended to all zones.

(With inputs from PTI)