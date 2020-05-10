New Delhi: Urging all states to exercise utmost caution now that the country has launched several missions to bring back Indians from abroad, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said there is a need to strengthen “our mitigation efforts and preventive measures”. Kerala, on Saturday, detected two more positive COVID-19 cases — both imported through Centre’s Vande Bharat Mission. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, May 10: Zoa Morani Donates Blood For Plasma Therapy After Recovering From COVID-19, Gets Rs 500 From Hospital

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the new cases are “a warning to those coming back from abroad and for other states to be on the alert”. Also Read - Coronavirus: Total Shutdown in Kerala Today, Scores Blocked at State Entry Points

Kerala was among the first states in India to report the deadly virus infection, but it has also earned global praise for having effectively managed to tackle the crisis by being among the states with much higher recovery rates and much less-spread outbreak so far. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: Mango Truck Carrying Migrants Amid Lockdown Overturns, 5 Died, 11 Injured

For several days in recent weeks, the state has reported either nil or just 1-2 fresh cases. It has got only 17 active cases now, while fatalities have been only three. Out of the total 505 infected so far, Kerala has till now cured 485.

“One patient from Idukki, who was under treatment, has been cured today, while two new cases are now under treatment in Kochi and Kozhikode.

“They (the two new patients) reached the state on May 7 in the Abu Dhabi-Kochi and Dubai-Kozhikode flights respectively,” Vijayan said. These two were among the first-day flights under the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’.

The Chief Minister said entry passes are mandatory to enter Kerala through check posts bordering neighbouring states and those without it would be sent back.

Those wishing to come to Kerala should register through the COVID-19 ‘Jagratha Portal’ and start their journey only after getting the pass, he said.

“The pass is mandatory. Based on logistics and for crowd control, there is a limit on the number of people who can cross the border every day and passes are being issued according to that, Vijayan said.

He said there were some people who had reached the borders without necessary documents and it was not acceptable.

(With Agency Inputs)