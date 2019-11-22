New Delhi: Referring to a photograph with Nithyananda doing rounds on the internet, Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Friday claimed to have met the self-styled guru at an ashram over a year ago during the Karnataka elections, stated a report.

Shivakumar was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “I met him more than a year ago for a few minutes when I went to his ashram during elections. We meet many godmen, they are also a part of our constituency. I don’t know the issues associated with that person.”

Earlier in the day, Swami Nithyananda who was accused of illegally confining children in his ashram in Ahmedabad has fled the country. Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police R V Asari was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, “Nithyananda has fled abroad, and if required, the Gujarat police will seek his custody through proper channel.”

It must be noted that an FIR was registered Wednesday against Nithyananda on the charges of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram here, Yogini Sarvagyapeetham.

With reports of Nithyananda having fled to Trinidad and Tobago doing rounds, the Ministry of External Affairs said that they have not received any information or any request for Nithyananda’s extradition yet.

“We have no formal information, neither from the Gujarat police nor the Home Ministry. Also, for any extradition request, we need the location and nationality details of the person. We don’t have such info about him yet,” NDTV quoted the foreign ministry spokesperson as saying.