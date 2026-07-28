Meta apologises to PM Modi after removing his selfie video from Facebook ‘in error’

Meta Apologises To PM Modi: American tech giant Meta on Tuesday apologised to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a short video clip posted by him addressing youth protesters was briefly removed from Facebook. The clip was taken down before being restored. The company has issued a statement saying that the clip was “removed in error.” It confirmed that the short clip of PM Modi has since been restored.
Meta releases a statement on blocking PM Modi’s video on Facebook.
“The content was removed in error and has since been restored.” says a Meta Spokesperson. pic.twitter.com/SZ082SY5kw
— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2026
Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.
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