Meta apologises to PM Modi after removing his selfie video from Facebook ‘in error’

Meta on Tuesday apologised after a video posted by PM Modi addressing student protesters was removed from Facebook.

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Meta apologises to PM Modi after removing his selfie video from Facebook ‘in error’

Meta Apologises To PM Modi: American tech giant Meta on Tuesday apologised to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a short video clip posted by him addressing youth protesters was briefly removed from Facebook. The clip was taken down before being restored. The company has issued a statement saying that the clip was “removed in error.” It confirmed that the short clip of PM Modi has since been restored.

Meta releases a statement on blocking PM Modi’s video on Facebook. “The content was removed in error and has since been restored.” says a Meta Spokesperson. pic.twitter.com/SZ082SY5kw — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2026

Read more: PM Modi to hold crucial meeting with secretaries today as Centre gears up for major reforms amid West Asia crisis

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.