Meta in trouble? Centre questions legal immunity over algorithm-driven content on Facebook, Instagram

The government believes that once Meta accepts responsibility for material available on its platforms, it should also take further steps to prevent and report illegal content.

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The Centre believes Meta may no longer be able to claim the protection available to a “simple intermediary” if its algorithms play an active role in deciding which content users see and how widely it is promoted, government sources said according to PTI. Meta owns Facebook and Instagram. According to reports, the government’s view is that once a social media company’s systems actively recommend, amplify or control the visibility of content, it could be treated more like a service provider, which comes with greater responsibilities.

However, the it stressed that the final decision on whether Meta is legally entitled to intermediary protection will be taken by the judiciary.

Centre says Meta may have to take more responsibility

Government sources said Meta cannot expect the same level of legal protection if it takes responsibility for content appearing on its platforms. “Service providers have many responsibilities,” the govt said, adding that Meta’s recent decision to take greater responsibility for child safety-related content could mark a change in its position.

The government believes that once Meta accepts responsibility for material available on its platforms, it should also take further steps to prevent and report illegal content.

At the same time, officials made it clear that the interpretation of the law is ultimately a matter for the courts.

Meta agrees to report child safety cases in India

The issue has gained attention after Meta agreed to directly report child safety-related cases to India’s cybercrime reporting system.

A Meta spokesperson said the company is committed to protecting children online and working with the Indian government to ensure that people involved in such crimes are held accountable. Meta said it will now report child safety matters directly to the cybercrime portal managed by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

The move makes Meta the first major technology intermediary to commit to creating a direct reporting channel with Indian law enforcement agencies, according to government sources.

Previously, Meta reported child safety cases to the US-based National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Why is the government putting pressure on Meta?

The Centre has increased its scrutiny of social media platforms over illegal and harmful content, including child sexual abuse material, deepfakes and other forms of online abuse.

Officials have also raised concerns about the role of algorithms and recommendation systems in determining what users see and how certain content can reach larger audiences. Government sources said online child safety is a “fundamental principle” for every social media platform operating in India and is “non-negotiable”.

The government has been asking platforms to improve their safeguards, act faster against harmful content and comply fully with Indian laws.

Meta had received notice over Instagram ads

The Centre had earlier taken action against Meta over child sexual exploitation and abuse material allegedly appearing in paid advertisements on Instagram.

In July, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued a notice to Meta and directed Instagram to disable advertisements and other content that promoted or facilitated access to such material.

The ministry also sought a detailed explanation from the company.