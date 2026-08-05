Meta summoned: Top global executives meet IT Ministry over PM Modi Facebook post removal

Meta is also facing government scrutiny over the presence of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) in paid advertisements on Instagram.

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Meta summoned: Top global executives meet IT Ministry over PM Modi Facebook post removal (Image: X)

Senior executives from Meta met top officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Wednesday after the Centre summoned the company over the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Facebook post. The meeting lasted around 45 minutes and was attended by Meta’s Global Affairs Chief Joel Kaplan, IT Secretary S. Krishnan, and other senior ministry officials. The Meta delegation is also expected to meet Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw later in the day.

During the discussions, government officials raised concerns over the brief removal of the Prime Minister’s verified Facebook post as well as Meta’s handling of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on its platforms.

The meeting comes days after Prime Minister Modi’s Facebook post, in which he addressed the country’s youth and promised strict action against paper leaks, was temporarily taken down. Meta later restored the post, saying it had been removed by mistake because of a technical error and issued an apology.

However, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said it was not satisfied with the company’s explanation and asked Meta to strengthen its systems to prevent such incidents in the future.

Meta is also facing government scrutiny over the presence of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) in paid advertisements on Instagram. Last month, the Centre issued a notice to the company, seeking an explanation and asking what steps were being taken to address the issue.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, IT Secretary S. Krishnan said the government wanted clarity on several matters, including Meta’s efforts to tackle CSAM, its approach towards AI-generated or synthetic content, and the safeguards in place before content from verified or high-profile accounts is removed.

The government has indicated that these issues remain a key part of its ongoing discussions with the social media company.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s July 23 social media post was first shared on Instagram before being posted on Facebook. In the video, the Prime Minister directly addressed young people, urged them to stay hopeful and assured them that the government would take strict action against those involved in paper leak cases.

The message came at a time when students, under the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), were holding protests over the paper leak issue. Soon after it was uploaded on Facebook, the post was briefly restricted by Meta before being restored. The company later said the removal was accidental and blamed it on a technical error in its content moderation system.

(With PTI inputs)