New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggested that metro services in the national capital should be permitted for government staff and those engaged in essential services for at least one week post May 17.

For central and Delhi government employees, Delhi metro services should be permitted from 7.30 am to 10.30 am and 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm, Kejriwal said in his recommendations to the Centre.

People providing essential services and having e-passes should be allowed to travel on metro from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm, he added.

“The Govt of NCT of Delhi shall review its implementations after one week and widen its scope accordingly,” Kejriwal said, adding that social distancing will be strictly followed.

His other suggestion was that barber shops, cinema halls, salons and religious places should remain closed.

In his further recommendations to the prime minister, Kejriwal said four-wheelers will be allowed, but with two passengers, except driver, post May 17. He added that for two-wheelers, pillion rider should not be allowed.

He also said that all private offices, irrespective of their location, can operate with up to 50 per cent strength as per requirement, with remaining persons working from home.

“At work places, provision of thermal scanning, hand wash, sanitisers will be made at all entry and exit points…use of Aarogya Setu app shall be made compulsory. Persons above 65 years of age, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years shall stay at home except for meeting essential requirements and for health purpose,” the chief minister said.

It has also suggested operation of construction activities and that movement of labourers within Delhi be allowed, sources in the government told PTI.

Taxis with two passengers will be allowed, they said, adding that in buses, 20 passengers are likely to be allowed to travel under strict social distancing norms.

“The government has suggested that opening of markets, complexes and malls should be allowed in Delhi. However, shops engaged in non-essential items in shopping complexes and malls should be allowed to operate on odd-even basis,” a source said.

These are mere suggestions so far. The Centre has not approved them yet. In next two-three days, the government is likely to come out with a standard operating procedure to allow economic activities from Monday in the national capital.

Further, Kejriwal mentioned that though the number of COVID-19 cases will increase due to relaxations in the lockdown post May 17, the Delhi government has made sufficient arrangements of hospitals, intensive care units, ambulances and ventilators.

(With agency inputs)