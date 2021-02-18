Thiruvananthapuram: ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He will formally join BJP during the party’s Vijay Yatra that will be led by Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran on February 21. “Metroman has informed that he will be joining the BJP by taking the party membership when the state-wide yatra (led by Surendran) reaches Malappurram district (the home district of Sreedharan),” Kerala state unit of the BJP, K.Surendran, announced today. “It’s our desire that Metroman contests the upcoming assembly polls and we have proposed it to him,” added Surendran. Also Read - Metro Man E Sreedharan Resigns as Advisor to Lucknow Metro

Who is E Sreedharan? The 88-year-old hugely popular engineer known for his widespread contribution in the fields of building iconic infrastructure projects is yet to make his statement on the announcement of Surendran. He was the livewire behind not just the Kochi Metro, Kerala's first metro project, which has become a hugely popular form of transport, but also the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation or DMRC. Sreedharan is presently leading a retired life at his home.