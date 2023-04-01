Home

Metro Rail to Come up Between Bhubaneswar, Cuttack in Odisha Soon; CM Naveen Approves Plan

Bhubaneswar: Commuters will soon travel from Bhubaneswar to Cuttack in metro train as the Odisha government is planning to roll out metro rail project in the twin cities. In this regard, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the proposal for the metro train service on the occasion of Utkal Dibasa on Saturday.

Notably, the metro train service between the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar will start to resolve traffic-related issues.

Hon'ble CM Shri @Naveen_Odisha approving the Metro Rail project for #Bhubaneswar. New Odisha Empowered Odisha#HappyOdishaDibas! pic.twitter.com/igz9Ihspte — H & UD Dept (@HUDDeptOdisha) April 1, 2023

Ahead of the approval of the proposal, Odisha Chief Secretary along with the development commissioner, 5T, transport and IT secretaries on Saturday conducted a high-level review to check the feasibility of metro train services on different routes.

In the review meeting, the Odisha government approved the metro train proposal from Bhubaneswar airport to Trishulia in the first phase. The said project will cover areas of airport, railway station, Vani Vihar, Jaydev Vihar, Patia, Nandankanan and Trishulia.

Local reports suggested that the proposed metro train service will be extended to Puri and it will connect Cuttack and Bhubaneswar with the pilgrim town.

Local reports suggested that the proposed metro train service will be extended to Puri and it will connect Cuttack and Bhubaneswar with the pilgrim town.