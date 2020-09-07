New Delhi: ‘We are on our way. It’s been 169 days since we’ve seen you’, tweeted the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation as it resumed its services on yellow line on Monday. It also advised the passengers to travel responsibly and commute if it’s only necessary. Also Read - 'Touch-free' Security Checks, Penalties For Not Wearing Masks: Metros Across India Resume Services With Strict COVID Restrictions

On Monday and Tuesday, only the yellow line, covering 49 kilometre with 37 stations consisting of 20 underground and 17 elevated stations, will remain operational for a period of four hours each in the morning from 7 am to 11 am and evening from 4 pm to 8 pm. Also Read - Delhi Metro Resumes Services on Yellow Line Tomorrow: Here's What You Should Keep in Mind

After being suspended for over five months following the COVID-19 induced lockdown, metro services across India, except in Mumbai resumed in a graded manner today. However, the corridors in COVID-19 containment zones will remain shut. The resumption of metro services comes at a time when the several parts of the country is reportedly witnessing a second wave of COVID-19.

Though the government has, time and again, asserted that both lives and livelihood are important, epidemiologists also believe that resumption of the Metro will further increase the infection in the city.

Besides, metro services have also resumed in Noida, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Hyderabad, in line with the Centre’s ‘unlock 4’ guidelines.