New Delhi: With a number of anti-COVID precautions, the services of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro rail, which were shut down five months ago due to the COVID-19 outbreak, is all set to resume from September 7. Also Read - With Over 4 Million Cases, India Surpasses Brazil to Become Second Worst-hit Nation by COVID-19

Issuing a statement, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said that commuters will have to pay a fine of Rs 500 if they are found travelling without face masks in the Noida-Greater Noida metro rail network. Those caught spitting inside metro stations, trains or any other metro premises will have to pay a fine of Rs 100 for the first time and Rs 500 for any subsequent occurrence. Also Read - Final-year Exams 2020: Maharashtra Colleges, Universities to Submit Detailed Plan For Holding Exams to Govt Soon | Read Here

“These penalties will be imposed strictly by the NMRC staff so that commuters follow the guidelines and help the NMRC in preventing the spread of the coronavirus”, it added. Also Read - Surge in COVID Cases Due to Increased Testing, Situation Under Control, Says Kejriwal; Warns Against Complacency

This comes after the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) officials held a detailed inspection of the complete Aqua Line under the guidance of NMRC Chief Operating Officer Ravindra Saxena.

The inspection was also done to check the preparedness of the NMRC for beginning metro services after the lockdown of almost five months and to fill lapses, if any, and to check the aspects related to the implementation of the guidelines adopted by NMRC to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

All the systems were thoroughly checked by officials. All the officials travelled in a rail motor trolley to check the tracks and signalling from the Depot station in Greater Noida to Sector 51 Station in Noida, the NMRC said.

They stopped at various stations on the way and inspected each and every aspect related to the functioning of the Metro trains and all its related systems, it added.

The Aqua Line, which connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar, has an average daily ridership of around 25,000 passengers.

(With inputs from agencies)