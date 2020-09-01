Metro Service Resuming News: After the Union Ministry of Home Affairs allowed the metro services to resume operations across the country from September 7, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry on Tuesday said that it will issue detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Wednesday for the functioning of metro trains under the ‘Unlock 4’. Also Read - 'Wake Me Up When September Starts': Delhi Metro Celebrates Resumption of Services With a 'Green Day' Song

Issuing a statement, Ministry Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said he had held a meeting with all managing directors of metro rail corporations on Tuesday to finalise the SOPs. As per the earlier guidelines from the MHA, the metro trains will be allowed to operate in a graded manner.

"We heard suggestions of metro managing directors, which will be considered. A draft of SOPs has been prepared and it will be discussed with the Union home ministry on Wednesday. In consultation with the home ministry, the SOPs will be finalised," Mishra was quoted as saying by PTI.

He said that wearing a mask and social distancing norms will be strictly followed once metro trains start operating.

While using the services, metro passengers will have to compulsorily follow anti-COVID-19 measures, otherwise fines will be imposed on those violating the guidelines.

He added that there are 17 metro corporations in the country and once the detailed SOPs are issued by the HUA ministry, they can issue their details keeping in mind local requirements.

Last week, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had said it would resume services for the public from September 7 in a calibrated manner.