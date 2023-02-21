Home

Commuting in Metro Daily? Now You Can Book Tickets Using WhatsApp Chatbot. Here’s How

Metro users can use WhatsApp chatbot to book, purchase, cancel, or top-up transit tickets.

WhatsApp has partnered with various metro service providers to give digital metro rail services to commuters in Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune.

New Delhi: Commuters who are using metro trains on daily basis to their workplaces, here comes a big update for you. Now, you can use WhatsApp chatbot to book, purchase, cancel, or top up transit tickets. In this regard, WhatsApp Business has partnered with metro rail service providers in various cities across the country to introduce transit solutions on the messaging platform.

Apart from this, the users will have access to other information such as train schedules, route maps, fare breakdowns, and more.

WhatsApp has partnered with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Mumbai Metro, Pune Metro, and L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited to provide digital metro rail services accessible to commuters in Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune.

Bengaluru Metro Users Can Buy e-tickets Through WhatsApp

The regular commuters using Namma Metro in Bangalore can chat in either English or Kannada and use end-to-end QR ticketing services to purchase or cancel tickets. They can also check fare details, view card information, and recharge their metro cards.

To activate the chatbot, users can simply send a message containing “Hi” to “https://wa.me/+918105556677”.

Giving details to Mint Live, WhatsApp’s Business Messaging director of India Ravi Garg said the digital revolution in India is now making public transport safer, smarter and more convenient.

“We are proud that India’s world class metro services in multiple cities are now integrated on WhatsApp to offer commuters convenience at their fingertips. We would be happy to support other cities and help digitise train transits on WhatsApp to add value to the lives of daily commuters across the country,” he said.

Mumbai Metro Users Can Buy e-tickets Through WhatsApp

Regular Mumbai Metro commuters can now buy e-tickets through WhatsApp. The e-tickets will have crucial information such as fare and date of issue, and will need to be verified at the Automated Fare Collection gate.

To initiate the process, they simply need to send a message ‘Hi’ to the number ‘https://wa.me/+918105556677’.

Pune Metro Users Can Buy e-tickets Through WhatsApp

Regular metro users using Pune Metro can also book e-tickets through a chatbot number. To initiate the process, they have to send a message “Hi” to “https://wa.me/+918105556677”.

Hyderabad Metro Users Can Buy e-tickets Through WhatsApp

In a similar manner, the Hyderabad Metro commuters can use the chatbot to get a URL for booking an e-ticket, which remains valid for 5 minutes. This URL will then enable end-to-end digital payment-enabled ticket booking, and can be accessed by sending a message with the word “Hi” to “https://wa.me/+918105556677”.

