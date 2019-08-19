New Delhi: ‘Metrolite’, a tram-like urban rail transit system might soon be running in Noida. The proposal-cum-suggestion was made by Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Sunday as he inaugurated the walkway connecting Noida Sector-52 station on the Blue Line to the Sector-51 station of the Aqua Line.

The system will be particularly beneficial to the debt-laden Noida authority as it will cost just one-third, i.e Rs 100 crore per km, of what is needed to operate the present Metro system.

This is because it might cost the authority Rs 300 crore per km to construct the proposed metro corridor between Sector-51 station in Noida and Knowledge Park in Greater Noida. If an underground corridor is made, the same might cost Rs 550 crore per km. Therefore, if the state government takes up the proposal, it will end up saving Rs 200 crore per km.

Facility wise, every Metrolite train has three coaches each, with every train having the capacity to carry 300-350 passengers. Further, it won’t require any pillar or underground tunnel; instead, it will run on surface or ‘special corridors’ separating the road traffic with it. For further segregation, fencing will be provided on either side of the network. While tickets will be available inside the train, a passenger will be penalised if found travelling without a ticket.

The maximum operational speed of the Metrolite is 60 kmph , while the minimum is 25 kmph.

Expanding Metro network to 50 cities was one of the promises made by the BJP in its election manifesto.

At present, the Metrolite system is operational in many parts of the world, including Paris, Hong Kong, Malaysia etc.