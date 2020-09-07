New Delhi: After a hiatus of over 5 months, metro services have finally resumed in India, except Mumbai. While Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to resumed its services on yellow line initially, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has clearly stated that only passengers with face mask and body temperature not more than 37.7 degrees Celsius shall be allowed entry. Also Read - 'We Are on Our Way', Tweets DMRC as Delhi Metro Resumes Services on Yellow Line After Hiatus of Over 5 Months

In the national capital, only the yellow line, covering 49 kilometre with 37 stations consisting of 20 underground and 17 elevated stations, will remain operational for a period of four hours each in the morning from 7 am to 11 am and evening from 4 pm to 8 pm. Meanwhile in Noida, the trains would run from 7 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 9 pm with a frequency of 15 minutes from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays the services will start from 8 am. Also Read - 'Touch-free' Security Checks, Penalties For Not Wearing Masks: Metros Across India Resume Services With Strict COVID Restrictions

With these changes, there might be some questions on your mind. So before boarding a metro train, take a look at the new travel protocol issued for passengers. Also Read - Delhi Metro Resumes Services on Yellow Line Tomorrow: Here's What You Should Keep in Mind

For Delhi:

Passengers will sit on alternate seats in the train or stand, maintaining a gap of one meter. Suitable marking on the seats have been made.

The dwell time of trains will be substantially increased so that passengers have sufficient time to board and alight. This will avoid pushing by passengers.

Trains will not stop at the stations falling in containment zones.

Passengers are advised to use Áarogya Setu App.

Thermal screening to all the passengers will be done at the frisking points.

Mask will be mandatory for all passengers.

Sanitizer will be provided at the frisking point.

2-3 passengers will be permitted inside the lift depending on the size of lift.

Passengers will be advised to stand on alternate steps of escalators.

Passengers having temperature or sign of COVID-19 will not be allowed to travel.

Tokens will not be permitted for travelling, only smart cards will be allowed.

All transactions for recharge of cards, etc will be through cashless modes, tokens will not be allowed for travel, only smart card/QR code will be allowed, ticket vending machine will not accept cash.

Penalties regarding violation of various norms under Delhi Metro O&M Act will be realised from the passengers through digital means only.

For grievance redressal, passengers will be encouraged to register their feedback through digital means (email, social media, helpline etc.) only. Passenger complaint book at stations will be discontinued for the time being.

To ensure compliance to new travel protocol at stations/trains, public is advised to take extra time of around 10-15 minutes for their daily commute.

Hand sanitizers by passengers will not be permitted beyond 30 ml quantity. Public is advised to keep only pocket size hand sanitizers, if any, with them during the travel. It is also advised to travel with minimum luggage and avoid carrying metallic items.

For Noida:

Fine On Spitting And Travelling Without Mask

To ensure strict compliance of the guidelines which have been issued by NMRC for travelling in the Aqua Line, NMRC will be imposing fines on commuters who are found travelling without masks and spitting inside Metro stations and trains or any other metro premises.

Passengers found spitting inside Metro stations, trains or any other metro premises will have to pay a fine of Rs. 100 at the first time and Rs. 500 for any subsequent occurrence.Passengers found travelling without masks in the Metro trains, stations or any other Metro premises will have to pay a fine of Rs. 500.

Encourage Use of Cashless Ticketing

NMRC is also spreading the message of using cashless ticketing options among its commuters like use of Smart Card and QR code generated by NMRCs mobile App.

3 ticketing options

Use of Contactless Smart Card

Use of QR code generated by NMRCs Mobile App. This QR code can also be scanned without touching the smart phone with the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates

Use of paper generated QR Code which can be purchased from the Metro stations.

NMRC is encouraging its commuters to use the first two options as much as possible to help in minimising human contact and help in keeping our commuters safe.