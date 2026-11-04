Mexican drug cartels join hands with Dawood gang, Northeast insurgents to turn India a narcotics hub: Report

Indian intelligence agencies are probing a possible drug trafficking network linking Mexican cartels, the Dawood Ibrahim syndicate and insurgent groups in Myanmar and Northeast India. Officials suspect the alleged network could use the region to source chemicals, smuggle narcotics and fund illegal activities.

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Mexican drug cartels join hands with Dawood gang, Northeast insurgents to turn India into global drug hub? Agencies probe suspected nexus (Image: AI/representational)

Indian intelligence agencies have reportedly detected a possible international drug trafficking network involving Mexican drug cartels, Dawood Ibrahim syndicate and insurgent groups operating in Myanmar and Northeast India. Officials believe these groups may be joining hands to move narcotics across borders and avoid security checks. According to intelligence inputs cited by officials, the groups are looking beyond their traditional areas of operation and exploring ways to work together. The suspected network could use routes through Myanmar and India’s Northeast to source chemicals needed to manufacture illegal drugs and move them to international markets, IANS reported.

Officials believe the alleged partnership could make it harder for Indian agencies to track drug shipments.

Why are Mexican cartels looking towards Myanmar?

Mexican drug cartels have reportedly faced growing pressure from law enforcement agencies in the United States. One challenge is obtaining precursor chemicals such as pseudoephedrine, which can be used in the illegal manufacture of methamphetamine, also known as crystal meth.

According to the officials quoted in the report, some Mexican networks are now looking towards Myanmar and India’s Northeast to find alternative supply routes.

The suspected plan is to source the chemicals from Myanmar with the help of local insurgent groups and move them through porous border areas. The drugs could then be manufactured or transported through India before being sent to markets in the US and Europe.

India shares a long land border with Myanmar, including stretches in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram. Security agencies have repeatedly raised concerns about drug trafficking through this region.

Suspected links with Dawood Ibrahim’s network

The intelligence inputs also point to possible links between Mexican drug cartels and the Dawood Ibrahim syndicate, which is accused of running an international network involved in drug and arms smuggling.

Officials quoted in the report said that the Mexican cartel Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) may have established contact with Haji Salim, who is described as a key figure in the D-syndicate’s operations in South India.

Salim has reportedly faced setbacks following recent anti-drug operations by Indian agencies. Investigators suspect that working with international cartels could help such networks rebuild their operations and find new routes for smuggling.

Major drug seizures by Indian agencies

Several large drug seizures in recent years show the scale of narcotics smuggling through India’s land and sea routes.

One of the biggest seizures took place in November 2024, when the Indian Coast Guard intercepted a Myanmar-origin boat in the Andaman Sea. It recovered around 6,016.87 kg of methamphetamine, worth an estimated Rs 36,000 crore, from the vessel. Six Myanmar nationals were apprehended. The Coast Guard described it as its biggest-ever drug seizure at sea.

In another major operation in May 2026, the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad seized around 115 kg of cocaine worth approximately Rs 1,150 crore off the Mundra coast. The operation was based on intelligence inputs and involved a search of a vessel.

More recently, in September 2026, the Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS and central intelligence agencies intercepted an Iranian boat in the Arabian Sea, west of Lakshadweep. They seized 526 kg of narcotics, including methamphetamine and heroin, valued at more than Rs 3,000 crore. Five Pakistani nationals were arrested.

According to the Gujarat Police, the latest consignment was allegedly linked to Haji Salim and his associates. Investigators said it was meant to be transferred to another boat in Indian waters before being taken towards the Tamil Nadu coast.

Why is Northeast a major concern?

The drug trade through Myanmar has become a growing security concern for India. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has reported a rise in methamphetamine trafficking from Myanmar towards northeastern India.

Its 2025 report recorded increased drug flows into states such as Assam, Manipur and Mizoram. It also noted that Indian authorities seized around 8.2 tonnes of amphetamine-type stimulants, mostly methamphetamine, in 2024.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also flagged the problem. In a July 2026 update, the ministry said that drug networks were using unfenced border stretches, forest routes and difficult hilly terrain to move narcotics. It identified Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland as important routes for drugs coming from Myanmar.

Security experts have warned that money earned through drug trafficking can also support armed groups and other illegal activities. A research paper published by the Indian Council of World Affairs in February 2025 highlighted how drug smuggling across the India-Myanmar border could affect the security of the Northeast and provide funds to insurgent groups.

(With IANS inputs)