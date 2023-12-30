By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
MHA Declares Canada-Based Gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa ‘Individual Terrorist’; Here’s All About Him
Lakhbir Singh Landa is a member of the Khalistani organization Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and was responsible for previous terrorist acts in addition to the 2021 rocket attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali.
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has declared Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa as “individual terrorist” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). According to the details, the 33-year-old gangster belongs to the Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and was involved in the planning of a rocket attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali in 2021.