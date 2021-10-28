New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday extended the covid-19 restrictions across the country till November 30 in order to prevent any further spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, as reported by news agency ANI.Also Read - Russia Marks Another Daily Coronavirus Death High; 1,123 Fatalities Recorded

The restrictions have been extended came after India registered the highest single-day covid cases since Oct 23. A total of 16, 156 fresh cases of covid-19 were reported in the country. In the last 24 hours, India registered 16,156 new Covid-19 cases and 733 fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. The new fatalities increased the death toll to 4,56,386. The recovery of 17,095 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,36,14,434. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.20 per cent, currently at its highest peak since March 2020.