New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered the earlier issued guidelines for COVID-19 surveillance to remain in force up to 31st January, 2021.

While there has been a continuous decline in the active and new COVID-19 cases, there is need to maintain surveillance, containment and caution, keeping in view the surge in cases globally, and the emergence of a new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom, the MHA said in a statement.

While telling states to demarcate containment zones carefully, it has asked them to strictly follow COVID-19 related SOPs.

“Containment zones to continue to be demarcated carefully; prescribed containment measures strictly followed within these zones; COVID19-appropriate behaviour promoted and strictly enforced,” the MHA said.

(With agency inputs)