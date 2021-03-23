New Delhi: The Ministery of Home Ministry on Tuesday issued an order with guidelines for effective control of COVID-19 which will be effective from April 1, 2021, and remain in force up to April 30, 2021. The guidelines mandate the State/UT Govts to strictly enforce the Test- Track-Treat protocol in all parts of the country. Also Read - A Year Since COVID-19 Disruption: How Sports in India Adapted to Pandemic