New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued a revised Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for the movement of migrant workers by trains who are stranded at different places due to the lockdown. In an official comminique, the home ministry has directed the states and UTs to designate nodal authorities and make necessary arrangements for receiving and sending such stranded persons.

"Movement of Shramik special trains shall be permitted by the Ministry of Railways (MoR), in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)," the Ministry said in the letter.

"Train schedule; protocols for entry and movement of passengers; services to be provided in coaches; and arrangements with States/ UTs for booking of tickets shall be publicised by the Ministry of Railways," it added.

Moreover, all passengers will have to observe social distancing during boarding and travel.

On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination State/ UT.

Revised SOP issued by the MHA