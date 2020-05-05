New Delhi: Two days ahead of bringing back the Indian nationals from abroad, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued standard operating procedures for movement of Indian nationals. Also Read - Coronavirus: After Lockdown, Centre Plans to Bring Back Indian Nationals Who Are Stranded Abroad

Issuing the SOP, the MHA said that people, who are stranded outside the country, need to register themselves with the Indian Missions wherever they are stranded along with their necessary details.

The SOP from the MHA further stated that these people will travel to India by non-scheduled commercial flights which will be arranged by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The MHA said that priority will be given to compelling cases in distress, including migrant workers who have been laid off and short-term visa holders who faced expiry of visas. However, passengers will have to bear the cost of their travel.

The MHA further said the MEA will designate state/UT wise nodal officers, who will coordinate with the nodal officers designated for the purpose by the respective states and UTs.

The MEA will display with at least in two days’ notice the scheduled day, time and place of arrival of the incoming flight or ship on their online digital platforms.

Making it stricter, the MHA said that before boarding, all travellers will give an undertaking that they will undergo compulsory quarantine for a minimum of 14 days on their arrival in India.

“They will also give an undertaking that they are travelling on their own risk. The MEA will facilitate the thermal screening as per the protocol,” the MHA said.

The MHA said the passengers found to be symptomatic shall be immediately taken to medical facility and remaining passengers shall be taken to suitable institutional quarantine facilities to be arranged by respective states. “These passengers shall be kept under institutional quarantine for 14 days,” the MHA said.

The MHA said people arriving through the land borders will also have to undergo same quarantine protocol.

“All passengers will be asked to download Aarogya Setu App on their phones. People found to be symptomatic will be taken to medical facility as per the health protocol,” the MHA said.