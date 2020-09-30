The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday issued new guidelines as part of the phase-wise unlock procedure following the coronavirus pandemic. While more activities, including opening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes in areas outside the containment zones have been permitted, certain restrictions remain in place. Also Read - Unlock 5 Guidelines: Centre Asks States, UTs to Take Decision on Reopening of Schools After Oct 15

If you are planning to organise a social gathering or participate in one, there are some regulations you must keep in mind and adhere to.

Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations have already been permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, outside Containment Zones only.

Now State/ UT Governments have been given the flexibility to permit such gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons, outside containment zones, after October 15, 2020, which will be subject to the following conditions:

A maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons in closed spaces. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory.

In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/ space in view, and with strict observance of social distancing, mandatory wearing of face masks, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer.