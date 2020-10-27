Unlock 6 Guidelines Latest News: Not making any new change to the existing guidelines, the Union Ministry of Home Ministry on Tuesday said issued a fresh order and said there will be no further relaxation in Unlock guidelines for the next one month. Also Read - Unlock 6.0: Guidelines Issued in Sept to Remain Valid Till Nov-End, Lockdown to Continue in Containment Zones

In the fresh order, the Home Ministry extended the unlock guidelines that it had put in place on September 30.

However, the MHA in the new order stated that the lockdown will continue to be implemented in containment zones till November 30.

Almost all the economic activities that were stopped by the Centre on March 24 have been reopened outside the containment zones.

Apart from this, other activities such as Metro rail services, shopping malls and entertainment zones, restaurants, hospitality services, training institutes and religious places have been allowed to function with COVID guidelines in place.

What’s Allowed:

Cinemas halls, theatres and multiplexes are allowed to open with up to 50% of seating capacity. Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions are also allowed to open subject to SOP issued by the Department of Commerce. Swimming pools used for training of sportspersons are allowed to open subject to SOP issued by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Entertainment parks and other similar places are allowed to open subject to SOP be issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

What’s Not Allowed: