New Delhi: If reports are to be believed, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has reached out to former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti through top officials- to seek their cooperation in regaining peace in the Valley once they are let out.

Sources say that MHA officials held meetings with the CMs at their respective residences and sought their support in maintaining peace in the state.

However, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has rubbished this and said, “there is absolutely no basis” of these, according to a Times of India report.

But, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) sources have affirmed that such meetings did take place when some ‘government officials’ came knocking. But, both the leaders are learned to have refused to cooperate and stood their ground against the ‘arbitrary revocation of Article 370’.

Omar and Mehbooba have been under house arrest since August 5, the time when the Parliament abrogated Article 370 thus bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir, and, Ladakh.

The NC leader and PDP chief were also, according to sources, offered to be released from house arrest on the condition of not rallying against the Centre’s move.

A Times of India report quoted political analyst Majid Hyderi who said that the Valley is so tense that even if Omar and Mehbooba appeal for peace it would fall on deaf ears. “Kashmir people are an angry lot and they seem to have lost faith in mainstream politics now. Even if Omar and Mehbooba are released from detention, people will not listen o them. They are discredited leaders because both took BJP’s support at some point or the other when they needed to grab power in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.