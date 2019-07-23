New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has reviewed the security arrangements in respect to Central protectees, ANI reported on Tuesday. Therefore, the security cover of many politicians including Lalu Prasad Yadav has been revised.

While Lalu Prasad Yadav, UP Minister Suresh Rana, BJP MP RP Rudy have been removed from Central list (CRPF protectees), LJP MP Chirag Paswan’s CRPF cover has been withdrawn and security has been downgraded to ‘Y.’

Meanwhile, the Centre has decided to withdraw Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav’s Z+ category ‘black cat’ commando security cover. The decision was apparently taken after a comprehensive review of the VIP protectees, under the umbrella of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), conducted by the Union Home Ministry.

It is not yet clear if Akhilesh will be accorded a scaled-down security cover by some other central force or his central security has been taken off completely.

Akhilesh was accorded the top category VIP security in 2012 during the UPA regime at the Centre.

(With IANS inputs)