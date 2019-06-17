New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday sought a report from Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik after the video of Delhi police personnel thrashing an auto-rickshaw driver and his son went viral. Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said he spoke to Patnaik and asked him to take immediate action.

“BJP delegation led by Shri @rpsinghkhalsa ji called on me today regarding the incident under Mukherjee Nagar Police Station in New Delhi, I spoke to CP Delhi, instructed for immediate action and to submit a detailed report,” Reddy tweeted.

Later in the day, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited the victim’s house and condemned the Delhi Police’s ‘brutality’. He also demanded a fair probe into the case. “I demand an impartial probe into the whole incident and strict action against the guilty. Protectors of citizens can’t be allowed to turn into uncontrolled violent mobsters,” the chief minister tweeted.

Talking to reporters later, the CM said, “I appeal to the home minister and the LG to take strict action against the guilty so that no citizen is treated like this in the future.” He has been demanding full statehood for Delhi and that the state government should have the right over police and other subjects.

Meanwhile, the Mukherjee Nagar area, where the incident occurred, remained tensed on Monday. A number of people, especially from the Sikh community, gathered outside the Mukherjee Nagar police station and demanded sacking of all the police officers who were involved in the alleged incident.

How the brawl started?

On Sunday evening, a brawl between Sarabjeet Singh, the tempo driver, and policemen at northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar went viral on social media. In one of the purported videos, the tempo driver was seen chasing the policemen with a sword. In another video, they were seen thrashing the driver while overpowering him.

The police said the altercation between took place after the tempo driver’s vehicle collided with a police van.

Eight police personnel were injured in the scuffle, the police claimed.

In a video from late Sunday night, an ACP-rank officer could be seen being chased by protesters. He had gone there to pacify the protesters.

Swinging into action, the Delhi Police suspended three policemen for “unprofessional behaviour” and initiated a probe. The case was also transferred to the Crime Branch which will be probed ‘independently’, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) and Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma said. Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern Range) Manish Kumar Agarwal is separately conducting a detailed inquiry into the matter.

(With agency inputs)