New Delhi: A scuffle between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP in West Bengal spilt over to Saturday after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs unilaterally called on three IPS officers in the state to serve in central deputation in connection to the alleged security lapses that resulted in an attack on the convoy of JP Nadda during his visit two days ago.

While the BJP says the three officers were responsible for the security of the party chief, Mamata Banerjee's government alleges that the saffron party is "indirectly trying to impose emergency in Bengal" by "terrorising IAS and IPS officers of the state".

In a written letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee lashed out at the Centre's move, calling it "shameful and dangerous".

“You are trying to coerce the officers of the State of West Bengal with political vindictiveness. It appears also you are interfering with the federal structure embodied under the Scheme of Constitution of India,” Banerjee wrote.

Pointing out that the convoy had 50 motorcycles and 30 cars, Banerjee further went on to question how the attack on Nadda’s car – which already has Z plus security – was blamed on TMC workers.

“In his convoy he has taken nearly 30 cars with BJP flags along with BJP supporters, who were continuously raising provocative slogans against our party, breaking all norms whatsoever. The question is whether a person having Z category in his convoy is permitted to bring other cars and motorcycles and hundreds of BJP supporters either without intimating the local Police or without permission of the Police authorities,” he said.

Three Indian Police Service officers belonging to the West Bengal cadre have been called to serve in central deputation in view of the lapses that allegedly led to the attack on Nadda’s convoy in West Bengal, an MHA official said this afternoon.

The decision has been taken under the rules governing the all India service officers, the official said.

Usually, the state government’s consent is taken before any all India service officer is called to serve in central deputation.

On Thursday, several vehicles in Nadda’s cavalcade were damaged and BJP leaders and workers injured by stone-throwing protesters carrying TMC flags at Sirakol when he was travelling to Diamond Harbour to address a public meeting ahead of the Assembly election due next year.

CM Mamata Banerjee had on Thursday termed the incident as a drama to divert attention from lack of attendance at his rally, while questioning whether it was “planned” for the purpose of propaganda.