New Delhi: In the wake of the violent farmers’ tractor rally in the national capital, the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday suspended internet services in parts of Delhi NCR. Issuing an order to the telecom service providers, the Home Ministry directed temporary suspension of internet services in areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 12 PM to 23.59 PM on the Republic Day. Also Read - Day After Farmers Rally Violence, Red Fort to Remain Shut For Visitors Till Jan 31

“The Centre has invoked Temporary Suspension of Telecom Sevices (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017 in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency to suspend internet services in areas closer to farmers protest sites,” the order stated. Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: 2 Farmer Unions Withdraw Support From Protest, Delhi Police Says Culprits Will Not be Spared | Key Points

As per updates from the Department of Telecom, internet shutdown order has been invoked by the local law and order administration and not by the department. Soon after the services were suspended, people residing close to farmers protest sites said that they are getting SMSes for suspension of internet service in their area. Also Read - IMF's Gita Gopinath Says India's Farm Laws Have Potential to Increase Farmers' Income

“As per the government instructions, the Internet services have been temporarily stopped in your area because of which you are not able to use these services. You will be able to use the Internet services once we get directions from the government,” an SMS sent by a telecom operator read.

Moreover, the internet services have been suspended in Noida Sector 34 and some parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). Several people living in Sector 34 area have received a message that internet services have been stopped as per the government order.

Meanwhile, traffic has been affected in several parts of the national capital due to the ongoing farmers’ tractor rally. Police used tear gas on groups of farmers and resorted to baton charge as protestors broke past barricades with tractors at different border points.