MHADA Flat Lottery 2019: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA)‘s lottery results 2019 for 4,756 flats in Pune was declared on Friday. The names of the lucky winners are available on https://lottery.mhada.gov.in.

The announcements of the lottery began at 10 AM today in the presence of MHADA chief Uday Samant at Pune’s Alpa Bachat Bhawan. For 4,756 flats, the Housing Board had received nearly 41, 501 applications.

Steps to Check MHADA Lottery 2019 Winners List:

Visit MHADA official sites – mhada.ucast.in or lottery.mhada.gov.in.

Click on Mumbai Board Lottery 2019

Click on the Lottery Result tab

Check MHADA Lottery 2019 winners list

You can also check updates of the lucky draw on YouTube –click Here

Earlier on June 2, the MHADA had declared lottery results 2019 for 217 flats in Sahakar Nagar, Chembur district.

Notably, the Housing Board had received nearly 66,000 applications for 217 flats, out of which 47 were built for the middle income group (MIG) and 170 for the low income group (LIG).

This year’s lottery was delayed by the imposition of the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections 2019. MHADA has constructed around 4.5 lakh units in the state, since it came into existence 39 years ago in 1977.