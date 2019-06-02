MHADA Lottery 2019: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA)‘s lottery for 217 flats in Sahakar Nagar, Chembur ditrict took place on Sunday. The draw was webcast live on http://mhada.ucast.in. The names of winners will be uploaded on https://lottery.mhada.gov.in after 6 PM.

The housing board has received nearly 66,000 applications for 217. The registration for the Lottery had started on 7 March 2019 and it ended on 24 May 2019. Of the 217 flats, 47 were built for the middle income group (MIG) while 170 were for the low income group (LIG).

The maximum monthly salary of a household to apply for EWS houses is Rs 25,000; for LIG it’s between Rs 25,001 to Rs 50,000; for MIG, it’s Rs 50,001 to Rs 75,000; and for HIG, it’s above Rs 75,001.

This year’s lottery was delayed by the imposition of the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Apart from Mumbai, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) also has Pune Board Lottery 2019, Aurangabad Board Lottery 2019 and Nashik Board Lottery 2019.

MHADA has constructed around 4.5 lakh units in the state, since it came into existence 39 years ago in 1977.