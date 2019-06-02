MHADA Lottery 2019: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA)‘s lottery results 2019 for 217 flats in Sahakar Nagar, Chembur district was declared on Sunday. The list of winners was uploaded on https://lottery.mhada.gov.in at 6 PM.

Notably, the Housing Board had received nearly 66,000 applications for 217 flats, out of which 47 were built for the middle income group (MIG) and 170 for the low income group (LIG).

Steps to Check MHADA Lottery 2019 Winners List:

Visit MHADA official sites – mhada.ucast.in or lottery.mhada.gov.in.

Click on Mumbai Board Lottery 2019

Click on the Lottery Result tab

Check MHADA Lottery 2019 winners list

The registration for the Lottery had started on 7 March 2019 and it ended on 24 May 2019. The draw was webcast live on http://mhada.ucast.in.