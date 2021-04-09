New Delhi: With a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level virtual meeting with chief ministers and health ministers of Corona-hit states to review the situation. While interacting with the CMs, PM Modi asserted that the country had much more resources to deal with the virus than before and the focus should be on micro-containment zones. He reiterated his call to work on the mantra of test, track, treat besides pushing COVID-appropriate behaviour and COVID-management to bring down the peak. This is not the first time the Prime Minister has talked about micro- containment zones. During his last interaction with CMs on March 17, he had said ‘We should be proactive. Wherever necessary, micro-containment zones should be declared without hesitation’. Also Read - Delhi Facing Fourth Wave of COVID-19, Micro-Containment Zones Being Created: Satyendar Jain

So What Are Micro-containment Zones? Why is PM Modi Pitching For it

Specific areas where a number of Covid-19 cases have been reported recently are known as micro-containment zones. Unlike containment zones, the objective is to cause less disruption to normal life and economic activity, while also containing the outbreak of COVID-19 in the defined geographic area. Experts believe that ‘micro containment zones’ should be the way forward as it will curb the infection spread and also allow activities to go on. Also Read - Chandigarh Containment Zones: 25 Areas Identified as COVID-hotspot | Full List

How Micro-containment zones are Different From Containment Zones?

In containment zones, the restrictions on movement and interaction are the most severe, while in the micro-containment zone administration focuses more on the residents and restricting the movements of corona patients. In containment zones, entire buildings, colonies, or housing societies where COVID positive people live are sealed, whereas, in micro-containment zones, only the infected people are quarantined and the residents of the neighbourhood are saved from inconveniences. Also Read - Fresh 800 Containment Zones Formed in Delhi in 6 Days Amid Rise in Corona Cases

In a containment zone, entry and exit are not permitted, with district and health officials providing necessary supplies and monitoring infected persons.

Earlier this month, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had stated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will designate areas with more than two COVID-19 patients as micro containment zones to break the chain of the transmission.

“The Delhi government has prepared a plan to beat the coronavirus. Under this, more than 80,000 tests are being conducted every day. In addition, to prevent infection spread, micro containment zones will be created”, he had stated on April 5.