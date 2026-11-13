Microsoft outage disrupts airline services in India, 3 flights cancelled, many delayed at Delhi airport; IndiGo, Air India issue advisories

A global Microsoft outage has disrupted airline services in India, with SpiceJet cancelling three flights and delaying two others from Delhi on Friday. While Air India said its flight operations remained unaffected, IndiGo and Akasa Air also issued passenger advisories.

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Microsoft outage disrupts airline services in India, 3 flights cancelled, many delayed at Delhi airport (Image: Pixabay/File)

A global outage affecting Microsoft services has started causing disruptions to airline services in India. SpiceJet has cancelled three flights departing from Delhi and delayed two others due to the technical glitch. Other airlines, including Air India, IndiGo and Akasa Air, have also issued passenger advisories asking travellers to check their flight details before heading to the airport.

SpiceJet cancelled three flights from Delhi on Friday morning, November 13. These included flights operating on the Delhi-Pune, Delhi-Leh and Delhi-Mumbai routes.

Apart from the cancellations, two other SpiceJet flights were delayed. These were the Delhi-Darbhanga and Delhi-Mumbai services.

The disruptions have raised concerns among passengers, particularly those scheduled to travel during the morning hours.

Air India, IndiGo and Akasa Air issue passenger advisories

While SpiceJet reported cancellations and delays, other major airlines have taken steps to deal with the impact of the Microsoft outage.

Air India said it was closely monitoring the situation and that its flight operations had not been affected. The airline also confirmed that its communication channels were working normally.

However, to avoid interruptions in receiving passenger emails, Air India temporarily redirected its email traffic through alternative routes. It said it was continuing to respond to customer emails within its usual 24-hour timeframe.

IndiGo and Akasa Air have also alerted passengers about possible disruptions to their communication services. Both airlines have advised travellers to keep checking flight-related updates and confirm their travel details before leaving for the airport.

According to reports, IndiGo was facing difficulties receiving some customer emails because of the outage. Akasa Air also warned passengers about possible email delays.

Delhi Airport has separately issued an advisory, asking passengers to check with their respective airlines for the latest flight information.

About Microsoft outage

The disruption began on Thursday, November 12, and affected several Microsoft services, including Outlook, Microsoft Teams and other Microsoft 365 applications. Users across different parts of the world reported problems accessing their email accounts, opening inboxes, sending messages and using other services.

Microsoft confirmed that it was investigating the issue after receiving reports of connectivity problems. The company initially said that users were facing difficulties accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through different methods.

In subsequent updates, Microsoft said that some parts of its infrastructure were experiencing unusually high loads across multiple regions. Several servers had also become unavailable, putting additional pressure on the remaining systems.

The company started restarting affected servers and shifting traffic to alternative routes to reduce the impact.

Microsoft later reported limited recovery in some regions after bringing a portion of the affected servers back online. However, it cautioned that complete restoration could take time, as services would recover gradually.

Which Microsoft services were affected?

The outage was not limited to Outlook. Several applications and services connected to Microsoft’s cloud-based platform also experienced problems.

Some of the affected services included:

Outlook: Users reported problems opening inboxes, sending and receiving emails.

Microsoft Teams: Some users experienced connectivity issues and difficulties accessing messaging features.

SharePoint Online: Users faced possible difficulties connecting to the platform.

Microsoft 365: Several business applications experienced service disruptions.

Microsoft Copilot: The AI-powered service was also among the applications affected by connectivity problems.

What should airline passengers do?

Passengers travelling on Friday have been advised to check their flight status directly with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport. Travellers should also keep an eye on SMS alerts, airline websites and mobile applications for updates about cancellations, delays and changes in departure times.

Those facing difficulties contacting airlines through email can try their official customer-care numbers or other available communication channels.

Passengers are advised not to assume that their flights are operating as scheduled until they have checked the latest updates from the airline.