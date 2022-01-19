Bengaluru: A mid-air collision between two domestic passenger flights of Indigo was narrowly averted at the Kempegowda International Aircraft (KIA) recently. The worse part of the incident was that it was neither recorded in the logbooks nor was it reported by the Airports Authority of India to the country’s aviation regulator, both of which are mandatory.Also Read - Domestic Flights: IndiGo Offers Free Ticket Rescheduling, to Cancel Around 20% of Flights. Deets Inside

Giving details, DGCA Director-General Arun Kumar told The New Indian Express that Flight No. 6E 455 heading from Bengaluru to Kolkata and Flight No. 6E 246 on the way from Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar were involved in 'breach of separation' at Bengaluru airport.

"Put simply, this technical term refers to a situation where sufficient distance was not maintained between two flights either laterally or vertically which is an alarming situation," a senior pilot told the IE.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the Director General of Civil Aviation said that the incident will be investigated by the aviation watchdog

Giving details, the DGCA said that the incident of a serious safety breach was later reported to India’s aviation regulator DGCA and a team under DGCA Director General Arun Kumar was constituted for a thorough investigation.

“We are investigating and shall take the strictest action against those found delinquent,” Kumar told ANI.

However, the Indigo Airlines declined to comment on the incident. A prima facie report stated that “the incident occurred due to a lack of communication between radar controllers and ATC officers at the time of the incident,” according to investigators.

The Indigo flights of Airbus had hundreds of passengers on board. The report suggested that the two planes took off for their designated destinations and had an instant face-off in mid-air at an altitude of over 3000 feet in the skies over Bengaluru.