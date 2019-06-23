After rumours that the JD(S) and Congress-led government in Karnataka was in troubled waters following calls for mid-term polls in the state, Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda has come forth to say that the polls would only be an additional burden on the people and that if the government cannot rectify things then the BJP would if given a chance.

Gowda, who was speaking to reporters after inaugurating a Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Nelamangala, also said that development works in the state were halted due to the Lok Sabha elections, and a mid-term poll would result in the same happening again.

“Mid-term poll is a burden on the people. Under the present circumstances, let new government take over but burdening people with mid-term poll is not proper. We don’t like to trouble people just to achieve our political ambitions. If they cannot rectify things then we will do it if given a chance,” Gowda said.

Taking into account that development works could not be done in the last three-four months due to the general elections, he said another 40 to 50 days would go into conducting another election, stalling work all over again.

“It will ultimately result in additional burden on the people. This is not good,” Gowda pointed out.

Gowda’s comments come a day after JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda said that mid-term poll in the state was imminent amid squabbling in the ruling coalition. He later retracted his statement and said that he was referring to the local body elections and not the assembly polls. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was also quick to get into damage control and he asserted that his government was safe.

Congress leaders like former chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister G Parameshwara too ruled out the possibility of mid-term polls and said the government was stable and would continue for the next four years.

BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa said his party would not let it happen and would take the reigns of power in the state to avoid mid-term polls. He said the coalition government has become a hub of confusion and internal fights.