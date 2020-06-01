New Delhi: As the flight operations have started operations from May 25, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday asked airlines to allot seats in flights in such a manner that middle seats are kept vacant to the extent possible. Also Read - Beware of Locust Swarm as Air Intake Ports Can be Blocked: DGCA Issues Notice to Pilots

Issuing guidelines, the DGCA said that the airlines shall allot seats in a manner that the middle seat is kept vacant if passenger load and seat capacity permits, if not, then the middle seat passenger must be provided protective equipment.

"If a passenger is allocated a middle seat on the flight, then 'wrap-around gown' should be provided to him or her in addition to face mask and shield," the DGCA said in its guidelines.

In the guidelines which will come into effect from June 3, the DGCA asked the airlines asked to provide all passengers with safety kits, which includes three-layered surgical mask, face shield and adequate sanitizer (sachets/bottle).

The guidelines from the DGCA come days after the country resumed its domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

However, the international commercial passenger flights will continue to remain suspended in the country till further orders.

Prior to this, the DGCA had issued safety guidelines regarding flight operations in view of the threat posed by locust attack in certain parts of the country.

Issuing a statement, the aviation regulator had said that locusts are generally found at lower levels of atmosphere and therefore pose a threat to aircraft in the critical landing and take-off phases of the flight.

“All pilots are required to share information on location of locust swarms if they sight any during a flight. As far as possible, it is strongly advised that flights should be avoided through any known locust swarm,” it said.

“The only favourable aspect of the problem is that locusts do not fly at night, thus providing an opportunity to avoid them,” the DGCA said.