New Delhi: Well, as the adage goes that matches are "Made in Heaven" and this can't be more real for a very special couple from Bhagalpur, Bihar.

What makes the couple special? Both the bride and groom are midgets with the bride Mamta Kumari, 24, standing at 2.8-feet (34 inches) and the groom Munna Bharti, 26, standing at 3-feet (36 inches). Also Read - Passenger Train Gets Delayed by an Hour After Driver Gets Off to Have a Drink in Bihar's Hasanpur Station

Mamta is the daughter of Kishori Mandal and resident of Abhiya Bazar of Navagachia while Munna is the son of Bindeshwari Mandal, a resident of Masaru. Also Read - Bihar: Police Orders Crackdown On SIMs Issued On Fake Documents Amid Rising Sextortion Cases

The wedding, which was solemnised on Monday, was no less than a celebrity affair as not only was it a rare marriage ceremony but was attended by hundreds of people who attended the wedding ceremony just to catch a glimpse of the bride and groom and as per the families of the boy and the girl, curious wedding crashers made it the most talked-about affair in the town and took selfies with the couple.

People present at the ceremony termed it a “match made in heaven”.

