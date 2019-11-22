New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial NCP, Congress, Sena meeting on Friday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Pawar’s residence Silver Oak in South Mumbai, as Pawar returned from Delhi. Aaditya Thackeray, Sena leader Sanjay Raut, NCP leader Ajit Pawar were also present in the meeting.

According to reports, it’s now almost clear that there will be no rotation on the CM chair and the Congress and the NCP both want Uddhav to be the CM.

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut said on Thursday letters of support from the MLAs of all three parties will be handed over to the Governor on Saturday. “On Saturday, a letter signed by the MLAs of the three parties will be handed over to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari,” he said. According to reports, if everything goes well, the swearing-in ceremony can take place on Sunday or Monday.

The new upcoming Congress-NCP- alliance will be called Maha Vikas Aghadi instead of Congress’ ‘Maha Aghadi’ or Sena’s proposed ‘Maha Shiv Aghadi’.

According to reports, the common minimum programme prepared by the three allies has a major focus on loan waivers. The common minimum programme is based on the manifestoes of all the three parties, but it’s not clear whether Shiv Sena’s Rs 10 meal scheme has found a place in it.

Meanwhile, in an interesting development, a complaint of “cheating” has been filed against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and two other leaders in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district for seeking votes in the name of Hindutva, but not forming the government with pre-poll ally BJP.

(With Agency Inputs)