New Delhi: Former Haryana Congress Chief Ashok Tanwar on Wednesday protested outside the Congress headquarters in New Delhi. Miffed at the ticket distribution in Haryana, Tanwar was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “The ticket for Sohna assembly seat was sold for Rs 5 Crores. We will fix the situation. If ticket distribution has been unfair then how those who have been chosen will win?”

Those who are working in the party for the last five years are ignored, but those who have worked against the party are considered by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said Tanwar highlighting the unfairness of the ticket distribution in the state.