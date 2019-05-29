New Delhi: Hours after it surfaced that Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi has invited families of BJP workers who were killed in political clashes in West Bengal, to his oath ceremony, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has now decided to not attend it.

The Trinamool Congress chief took to Twitter and conveyed her dismay at the state of affairs and said, “The oath-taking ceremony is an august occasion to celebrate democracy, not one that should be devalued by any political party.”

The oath-taking ceremony is an august occasion to celebrate democracy, not one that should be devalued by any political party pic.twitter.com/Mznq0xN11Q — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 29, 2019

Earlier in the day, a BJP leader said that the PM specially invited 54 people, all family members of BJP workers, who were killed in incidents of political violence in West Bengal over the past few years to the swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet on Thursday.

This invite was seen as a message to Mamata Banerjee, who was scheduled to attend the oath taking ceremony of Narendra Modi and his Council of ministers.

Meanwhile, kin of one of the slain BJP workers in Bengal spoke to news agency ANI:

West Bengal: Family of BJP worker,Chandan Shaw who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in North 24 Parganas has been invited to PM Modi’s oath taking ceremony. His wife says,”My husband gave his life for Modi ji’s victory.We want justice.” pic.twitter.com/7231arTEY3 — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2019

BJP and the TMC are political adversaries in West Bengal and cadres of both the parties have been killed in innumerable skirmishes in the state in the past few years, more since the BJP-led NDA government came to power in 2014.

Only recently, clashes broke out during BJP president Amit Shah’s roadshow in Kolkata when he was campaigning in the runup to 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Several of BJP and TMC workers were injured in the conflict and in the ruckus, a bust of social activist Ishwar Vidyasagar kept in a college campus was destroyed by some miscreants.