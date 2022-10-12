Panaji/Goa: A MiG-29K aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed after developing a technical malfunction in Goa on Wednesday. The mishap took place during a routine sortie while returning to a base over the sea off Goa.Also Read - In Goa, Bars And Restaurants Will Have To Arrange Cabs For Drunk Customers

"The pilot ejected safely and has been recovered in a swift search and rescue operation," the Navy said in a statement. The pilot is reported to be in a stable condition. Meanwhile, a Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.

Between November 2019 and November 2020, the Indian Navy had lost three of its MiG-29K fighter jets to accidents.

On Nov. 26, an Indian MiG-29K crashed in the Arabian Sea. While the co-pilot managed to eject safely, the pilot Commander Nishant Singh was killed. His body was recovered 11 days after the crash. Other MiG 29 K crashes occurred on Feb. 23, 2020, and Nov. 16, 2019.