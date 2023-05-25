Home

Historic Moment! MiG-29K Makes Maiden Night Landing on INS Vikrant | Watch

To recall, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had earlier temporarily grounded its fleet of around 50 MiG-21 fighter aircraft following the crash of one of the jets in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh. T

New Delhi: What can be termed a ‘historic milestone’ for the defense forces, a MiG-29K fighter jet on Thursday made a maiden night landing on the indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The Indian Navy marled this achievement as yet another step to Prime Minister Narendra Modi propagated ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The Indian Navy took to Twitter and wrote, “#IndianNavy achieves another historic milestone by undertaking maiden night landing of MiG-29K on @IN_R11Vikrant indicative of the Navy’s impetus towards #aatmanirbharta. #AatmaNirbharBharat @PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia.”

The Indian Navy announced that the challenging night landing trial on India’s first indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant demonstrates the resolve, skill and professionalism of the Vikrant crew and the Naval pilots.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Navy for undertaking a successful night landing and said, “This remarkable achievement is a testimony to the skills, perseverance and professionalism of the Vikrant crew and Naval pilots. Kudos to them.”

The MiG-29K jet is part of INS Vikrant’s fighter fleet. The supersonic fighter jet has a top speed of Mach 2 (two times the speed of sound) and can pull up to 8G (eight times the force of gravity) and can climb to an altitude of over 65,000 feet.

The MiG-21s used to be the mainstay of the IAF for a long period of time. After the first induction, the IAF procured over 870 MiG-21 fighters to boost its overall combat prowess. However, the aircraft has a very poor safety record.

According to official data, MiG-21s were involved in 400 crashes in the last six decades. At present, the IAF has three MiG-21 squadrons with a total of around 50 aircraft, according to officials. The IAF last year finalised a timeline of three years to phase out the remaining MiG-21 fighter squadrons. The IAF also plans to start the phasing out of the three squadrons of Mig-29 fighter jets in the next five years.

As part of the IAF’s modernisation plan, the defence ministry in February 2021 sealed a Rs 48,000 crore deal with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the procurement of 83 Tejas jets. The IAF has already procured 36 Rafale jets to enhance its combat capabilities. It is also in the process of acquiring 114 Medium Role Fighter Aircraft.

