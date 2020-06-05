New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre and state governments to facilitate the transportation of stranded migrant workers to their native places within 15 days. “We propose 15 days time so that states can be permitted to effectuate the completion of transport”, said a three-judge bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, SK Kaul and MR Shah. Also Read - Madurai Salon Owner Spends Savings on Needy Amid COVID-19, 13-Year-Old Daughter Appointed UNADAP Goodwill Ambassador

Representing the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, stated that the railways has run 4,228 special 'Shramik' trains till June 3 and ferried around 57 lakh people home.

He said 41 lakh others have gone home by road, taking the total migrants who have left the cities to nearly one crore. He informed that court that the maximum numbers of trains have gone to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.